Charter Trust Co. Sells 54 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

TGT traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.33. 23,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,815. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.10 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

