Cheuvreux Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Hold

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $11.40 on Monday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.