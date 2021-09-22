Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,462 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Chevron worth $166,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 98,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,430,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $98.16. The stock had a trading volume of 651,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,485,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average of $103.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.