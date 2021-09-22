CHI Advisors LLC Has $70.05 Million Stock Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

CHI Advisors LLC reduced its position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,023 shares during the quarter. Prometheus Biosciences makes up about 16.3% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $70,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. 710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,258. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $30.64.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.