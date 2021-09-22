CHI Advisors LLC Sells 284,062 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

CHI Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,062 shares during the period. Keros Therapeutics accounts for about 1.2% of CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Keros Therapeutics worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $168,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $983,867.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KROS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of KROS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.60.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

