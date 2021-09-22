Chi Gastoken Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,048.00 (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Chi Gastoken has a total market capitalization of $237,501.37 and $68,048.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

