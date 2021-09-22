Christopher John Frostad Sells 400,000 Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) Stock

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) Director Christopher John Frostad sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,991,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$618,732.72.
Shares of PTU opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.57 million and a PE ratio of -9.38. Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.20.
About Purepoint Uranium Group
