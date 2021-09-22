Christopher Wilks Sells 120,000 Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) insider Christopher Wilks sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$42.15 ($30.11), for a total transaction of A$5,058,000.00 ($3,612,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.73.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous Final dividend of $0.51. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.32%.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.