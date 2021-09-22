Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 22.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Chubb by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 9.2% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, lifted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.56. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.