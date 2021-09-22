CIBC Reiterates Underperform Rating for Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

TSE:ADN opened at C$18.80 on Monday. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$14.33 and a 12-month high of C$21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$313.72 million and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.97.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$18.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.105917 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.