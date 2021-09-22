Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Raised to Strong-Buy at WBB Securities

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by WBB Securities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

CDTX opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 336.43% and a negative net margin of 117.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.