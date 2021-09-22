Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,663,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2,300.5% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 129.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $1,504,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,938. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

