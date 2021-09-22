Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 228.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after acquiring an additional 652,031 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $93,902,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,814,000 after acquiring an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $207.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.32. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $196.19 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The business had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

