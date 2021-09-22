Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $305,000 Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lear were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,704,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of LEA opened at $146.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.09. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.