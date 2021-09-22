Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $312,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

NYSE TAP opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

