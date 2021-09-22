Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $351,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 43.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

LNC opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

