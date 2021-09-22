Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

