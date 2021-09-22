Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 707 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 106.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 30.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

