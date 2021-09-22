Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 10,894.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 10.7% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $200.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.97.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

