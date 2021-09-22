Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

