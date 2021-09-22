Cipher Price Up 73.5% Over Last Week (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 73.5% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $121,484.39 and $3,303.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.62 or 0.00688589 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001182 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.61 or 0.01157708 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

