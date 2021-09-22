Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,058,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 151,850 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $426,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.82. 642,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,180,549. The stock has a market cap of $235.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

