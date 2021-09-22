Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 809,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,180,549. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $235.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

