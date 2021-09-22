Citigroup Boosts Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target to $14.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s previous close.

IPHA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of Innate Pharma stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $592.94 million and a P/E ratio of -24.97. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

