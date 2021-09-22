Citigroup Inc. Buys 34,649 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of CNP opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

