Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $56,444,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 75.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $43,072,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $39,695,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 99.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 169,876 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $186.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average of $194.94. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.45 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

