Citigroup Inc. Purchases 38,692 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,692 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 119,029 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ciena by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,301,938 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.