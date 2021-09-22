Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

CRXT stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

