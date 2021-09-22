ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) is McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund accounts for approximately 2.9% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $18,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 264,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,479,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:EMO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,161. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.