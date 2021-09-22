Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) were down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 220,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,625,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

