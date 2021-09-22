CloakCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $672.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $672.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000810 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00027846 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00027218 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,700,926 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

