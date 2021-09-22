Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood Sells 2,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NET opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.17. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.77 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,835,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,481,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

