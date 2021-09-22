CMC Financial Group Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CMC Financial Group reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up approximately 0.8% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $271.97. The stock had a trading volume of 73,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,919. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.62 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,517.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.08.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

