CMC Financial Group Has $49.17 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

CMC Financial Group raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,494,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 28.0% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $49,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,998,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,965,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,293,000.

ANGL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.34. 22,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,529. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

