CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) & Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Financial Review

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CNX Resources and Hess Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.02 -$483.77 million $0.68 17.18 Hess Midstream $1.09 billion 0.60 $24.00 million $1.31 19.96

Hess Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -4.31% 4.05% 2.18% Hess Midstream 2.85% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CNX Resources and Hess Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 1 3 7 0 2.55 Hess Midstream 0 1 6 0 2.86

CNX Resources presently has a consensus price target of $15.91, suggesting a potential upside of 36.21%. Hess Midstream has a consensus price target of $25.86, suggesting a potential downside of 1.12%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Hess Midstream.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Hess Midstream on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments. CNX Resources was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes Tioga gas plant, equity investment in Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment comprises of ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

