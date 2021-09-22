Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.2-499.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.73 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.89.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.94.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

