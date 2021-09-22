Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $112-117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.88 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

