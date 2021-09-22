Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in August

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

UTF opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 81,841 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 867.4% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

