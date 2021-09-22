Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,377,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yon Jorden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cohu by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

COHU traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.39. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,664. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. Cohu has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.