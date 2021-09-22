Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 89,247 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 111,482 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74.

On Monday, June 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64.

On Thursday, June 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of GMS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50.

NYSE:GMS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. 265,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GMS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GMS by 72.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

