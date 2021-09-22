Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Reaches $312,493.80

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $312,493.80 and approximately $147.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,583.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.41 or 0.01247932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00526888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00350690 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002791 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000905 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

