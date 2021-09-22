Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Comcast by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.75. 372,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,523,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.