Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $75.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

