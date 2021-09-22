Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRZBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

