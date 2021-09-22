Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 91,366 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $270,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after buying an additional 68,139 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 88,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

