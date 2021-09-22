Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,460 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $149,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.62. The stock had a trading volume of 122,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,698. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average is $149.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.