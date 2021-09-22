Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $125.76 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $125,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $220.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,329,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

