Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $469.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $469,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,903,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,495,000 after purchasing an additional 893,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.29. 131,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

