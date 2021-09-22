Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 59,156 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $174,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,083,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.27. 1,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,086. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.10.

