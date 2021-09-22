Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

